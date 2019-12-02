Loading articles...

Libya health ministry: Airstrike in Tripoli kills 4 children

CAIRO — Libyan health authorities say an airstrike has hit a civilian area in a southern Tripoli neighbourhood, killing at least four children.

The Libyan capital has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army and an array of militias allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government which holds Tripoli.

The Tripoli-based health ministry says the airstrike took place on Sunday in the al-Sawani neighbourhood, about 30 kilometres, or 18 miles, from the city centre.

The ministry’s spokesman Malek Merset says the strike wounded a fifth child. The interior ministry blamed the Libyan National Army for the airstrike.

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches. Hundreds have been killed and thousands displaced in the fighting.

The Associated Press

