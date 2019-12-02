Loading articles...

Lawmakers will quiz new FAA chief over review of Boeing jet

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will face questions next week from a congressional panel about the agency’s review of the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since two crashes that killed 346 people.

The House Transportation Committee said Monday that FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson will testify at a hearing Dec. 11.

It is taking much longer than Boeing expected to update the Max’s flight software and computers and put together a pilot-training course. It’s not clear whether the company can meet its goal of resuming deliveries of the plane this month.

Dickson said last week that the FAA will handle the review of all Max jets built since the grounding — estimated to be more than 300 planes — rather than delegating some of that work to Boeing employees.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB QEW east of Trafalgar.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
#Toronto forecast for Tue. Dec. 3/19: A chilly start but staying dry through the day. A light dusting of snow tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more