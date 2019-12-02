Loading articles...

Lagarde: Eurozone growth is weak, stimulus working

From left, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attend an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty at the House of European History in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

FRANKFURT — New European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says that growth “remains weak” in the 19 countries that use the euro but gave no indication that she was contemplating more stimulus, saying the measures enacted under her predecessor were supporting the economy.

Lagarde said in her first regular appearance before the European Parliament on Monday that manufacturing companies were hardest hit by a “sluggish and uncertain” global economy that lowers demand for goods from eurozone companies — but that services companies were helping support growth and employment.

She took over from Mario Draghi on Nov. 1, after the bank decided on a rate cut and bond purchases in September. The eurozone grew only 0.2% in the third quarter.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:46 AM
CRASH - WB Gardiner ramp to the 427. Right lane of the ramp is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
After the morning snow, a mainly cloudy day. Some sunshine too (Dec2) Next disturbance moves in for Wednesday but a…
Latest Weather
Read more