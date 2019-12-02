Loading articles...

Jordan says fire has killed 13 Pakistanis in farming village

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian officials say a fire has killed 13 people in a farming community along the border with Israel and Syria.

The Jordanian civil defence says in a statement that the fire broke out early Monday in a shack where two Pakistani families live in the village of al-Shuna al-Janobia. Three others were injured. It says the dead included eight children, four women and a man — all said to be Pakistani nationals.

The civil defence says an electrical fault caused the fire and an investigation has been launched.

The village sits along the Jordan Valley, south of the confluence of the Yarmouk and Jordan rivers.

The Associated Press

