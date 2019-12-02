Loading articles...

Indians demand justice after woman gang-raped and killed

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of people are protesting in India’s capital to demand justice in the death of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week.

The protesters are demanding a fast-track investigation in the case and stringent laws for the safety of women in India.

The woman went missing on Wednesday night. Her body was found the next morning by a passer-by in an underpass in the southern state of Hyderabad.

Police say four suspects have been taken into custody.

Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013.

In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a young woman aboard a moving bus in New Delhi prompted hundreds of thousands of Indians to take to the streets to demand stricter rape laws.

The Associated Press

