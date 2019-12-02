Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hungary criticizes EU’s failure to agree enlargement talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 7:14 am EST
Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak, right, talks to his Hungary's counterpart Peter Szijjarto, left, during their joint press in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Hungary’s foreign minister has criticized Finland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation European Union, and the EU’s former executive branch for the failure to push on with enlarging the bloc.
Peter Szijjarto said Monday that “one of the most significant failures” of the outgoing European Commission was the EU’s failure in October to agree on launching membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia.
The Finnish presidency, he added, “made a huge failure in this regard as well.”
Szijjarto was talking Monday in Prague after meeting his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia. Together the four countries form an informal grouping known as the Visegrad Group and support enlargement.
Szijjarto says he hopes the new commission will push on with enlargement.