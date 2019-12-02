Loading articles...

Germany: Merkel’s party rejects full overhaul of coalition

BERLIN — The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is rejecting a radical renegotiation of the agreement underpinning Germany’s governing coalition after its junior partner elected left-leaning leaders who want new concessions.

Members of the centre-left Social Democrats on Saturday chose Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken as their new leaders, rejecting a rival duo that included Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and strongly favoured staying in Merkel’s coalition.

Walter-Borjans and Esken are more skeptical. They want to revisit issues such as the minimum wage, climate protection and investment, though it’s unclear how far their demands will go.

The leader of Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, told ZDF television Monday the new leadership change doesn’t amount to a major change “as a result of which we have to completely renegotiate a coalition.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
CRASH - WB Gardiner ramp to the 427. Right lane of the ramp is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: We are back under a Weather Advisory for the Monday morning commute with about 5cm snow as weekend system spins back ove…
Latest Weather
Read more