Fire in tunnel at Dundas West Station shuts down part of Line 2
by News Staff
Posted Dec 2, 2019 8:38 am EST
Last Updated Dec 2, 2019 at 8:39 am EST
A TTC sign is seen lit up at night in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Shuttle buses are running along a portion of Line 2 after fire at Dundas West Station during the Monday morning rush.
Subway service was shut down between Jane and Ossington stations after reports of smoke in the tunnel just after 7 a.m.
The fire was about 50 feet from the platform on the westbound track at Dundas West Station.
The platform was evacuated as power was cut and crews went down to investigate.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a wooden cover board contacted the the third rail, sparking the fire.
The TTC says shuttle buses will continue to run from Keele to Ossington until the repairs can be made.
There has been no word on how long this will take to fix.
