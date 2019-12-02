Loading articles...

EU leads international help to Albania quake recovery

In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 photo, a plastic flower among rubbles of a collapsed building damage building in Thumane, western Albania following a deadly earthquake.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

TIRANA, Albania — The European Union and the United Nations are co-ordinating the international efforts to assist Albania after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed 51 people and left thousands homeless.

Luigi Soreca, EU ambassador to Albania, on Monday said Brussels mobilized the Civil Protection Mechanism on the day of earthquake, Nov. 26 with many search-and-rescue teams arriving in the country.

The quake that hit Albania’s Adriatic coast also injured more than 3,000 people. The worst-hit areas were the port town of Durres, a popular beach vacation spot for Albanians 33 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana, and the nearby northern town of Thumane.

Albania’s government has called on the international community for financial aid and expert assistance, saying it is incapable of doing it alone.

The Associated Press



