Charges laid in 2 sexual assault investigations

Toronto police have laid charges in two sexual assault investigations in the Bathurst and College area, including one where the victim was a teenage boy.

It was reported that a 15-year-old boy was forced into an apartment near Bathurst and College streets and was sexually assaulted. Police have not disclosed when the alleged assault on the teenage boy took place.

On Nov. 14, Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and assault.

Police believe the same person was also responsible for the alleged assault of an 18-year-old man in September of this year.

That assault allegedly took place at the same apartment.

On Nov. 19, Deilamsofla was once again arrested and additionally charged with sexual assault and assault.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Deilamsofla is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.