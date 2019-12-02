Loading articles...

Charges laid in 2 sexual assault investigations

Last Updated Dec 2, 2019 at 1:59 pm EST

Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla, 39, of Toronto, charged in connection to two sexual assault investigations from November of 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have laid charges in two sexual assault investigations in the Bathurst and College area, including one where the victim was a teenage boy.

It was reported that a 15-year-old boy was forced into an apartment near Bathurst and College streets and was sexually assaulted. Police have not disclosed when the alleged assault on the teenage boy took place.

On Nov. 14, Sahi Sadi Deilamsofla, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and assault.

Police believe the same person was also responsible for the alleged assault of an 18-year-old man in September of this year.

That assault allegedly took place at the same apartment.

On Nov. 19, Deilamsofla was once again arrested and additionally charged with sexual assault and assault.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Deilamsofla is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rds65

WTF is that creature??

December 02, 2019 at 2:21 pm
mark g

@rds65: It’s Pat….

December 02, 2019 at 2:55 pm
Load More Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
Collision Niagara-bound QEW approaching Fruitland - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
After the morning snow, a mainly cloudy day. Some sunshine too (Dec2) Next disturbance moves in for Wednesday but a…
Latest Weather
Read more