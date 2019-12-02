Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ballroom dancers say immigration clampdown hurting business
by Susan Haigh, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 1:16 am EST
In this Oct. 7, 2019, photo, dance instructor Ned Pavlovic, a native of Serbia, teaches his student Rouhy Yazdani, a native of Iran who now lives in Milford, Conn., some ballroom dance moves at the Fred Astaire Dance studio in Orange, Conn. Owners of Ballroom dance studios including the Fred Astaire studio say the immigration clampdown has made it even more difficult to find qualified instructors. The small business owners, U.S. dance studio chains and immigration attorneys say there's greater backlogs for visa applications and an overall increase in evidence requests, including for redundant and unnecessary documents. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)
ORANGE, Conn. — Ballroom dance studio owners say the tightening of federal immigration rules is making it harder for them to offer foxtrot and tango lessons.
Many owners say there aren’t enough qualified Americans applying for the jobs, requiring them to look overseas. It’s a process that can take months and thousands of dollars, with no guarantee a dancer’s visa application will be approved quickly or even at all.
Lawyers say they’ve seen greater backlogs for visa applications and an overall increase in evidence requests under the Trump administration. The American Immigration Lawyers Association says average case processing times surged by 46% between fiscal year 2016 and 2017.
The head of a think-tank that supports tighter immigration controls says studio owners shouldn’t blame immigration policy for their labour recruitment problems.