Alberta legislature adjourns after shooting on steps; police say 'non-criminal'

Police stand outside of the Alberta Legislature after being called to the building mid-afternoon for a weapons complaint related to a body that was found on the front steps of building on Monday, December 2, 2019. Edmonton police say they were called to the building mid-afternoon and that what happened was "non-criminal." THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Dean Bennett

EDMONTON — The Alberta legislature has adjourned after a shooting on the front steps of the building.

Edmonton police say they were called to the building mid-afternoon and that what happened was “non-criminal.”

Authorities blocked the entrances to the public square in front of the legislature while they investigated a body, which they covered with a pink blanket.

A statement from the Alberta government says there is no danger to anyone else on scene.

Police say the scene has been handed over to the Alberta sheriffs, who have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds.

Members of the legislature were debating a bill in the chamber when the Speaker interrupted so that they could be privately briefed on an “issue that is important to the assembly.”

They have adjourned until later this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press


