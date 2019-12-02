Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2019 5:09 am EST
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the country’s northwest has killed at least 10 civilians.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday’s airstrike on the market in Maaret al-Numan killed 10 and wounded others.
The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective that covers rebel-held areas in northern Syria also said 10 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded.
The town is in Idlib province, the country’s last opposition stronghold.
Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.
The Syrian government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.