Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the country’s northwest has killed at least 10 civilians.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday’s airstrike on the market in Maaret al-Numan killed 10 and wounded others.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective that covers rebel-held areas in northern Syria also said 10 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded.

The town is in Idlib province, the country’s last opposition stronghold.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

The Syrian government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.

The Associated Press

