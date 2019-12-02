Loading articles...

Advertising workers strike to support Hong Kong protests

Pro-democracy supporters pause during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement. Card reads "All citizen boycott, Advertising Industry" (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG — Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.

Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.

The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Give yourself a bit of extra time this morning. Still some light snow for #Toronto GTA. @jilltaylor680 will have mo…
Latest Weather
Read more