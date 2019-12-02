Loading articles...

2 companies declined Seward flight before fatal crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An air ambulance that crashed on the Kenai Peninsula was on a flight to a location that other companies had declined.

The Anchorage Daily News reports one air ambulance service Friday night declined to make a trip from Anchorage to Seward and another company said it would not make the flight until Saturday.

A pilot for Security Aviation and a two-person medical crew from Medevac Alaska died in the crash.

Alaska State Troopers are waiting for confirmation from the state medical examiner before releasing names of people on board.

LifeMed Alaska chief operating officer Steve Heyano said his company declined the flight because of bad weather.

Guardian Flight in a statement said it put a request for a patient transport from Seward on hold but did not say why.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

