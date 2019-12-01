Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Woman who died in London attack was former Cambridge student
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 9:16 am EST
Police officers patrol the scene in central London, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after an attack on London Bridge on Friday. Authorities in Britain say the convicted terrorist who stabbed to death two people and wounded three others in a knife attack Friday had been let out of prison in an automatic release program. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON — Cambridge University has revealed that the woman stabbed to death in a London extremist attack was a former student.
Vice Chancellor Stephen Toope said in a statement Sunday that the woman, who hasn’t been named by police yet, had been part of the Learning Together program that was being celebrated when the attack broke out Friday afternoon.
He said the other person who died, Jack Merritt, was a course co-ordinator of the program. He also said one of the three people injured is a member of university staff.
Toope said “what should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative program, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.”