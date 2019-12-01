Loading articles...

Woman who died in London attack was former Cambridge student

Police officers patrol the scene in central London, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after an attack on London Bridge on Friday. Authorities in Britain say the convicted terrorist who stabbed to death two people and wounded three others in a knife attack Friday had been let out of prison in an automatic release program. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — Cambridge University has revealed that the woman stabbed to death in a London extremist attack was a former student.

Vice Chancellor Stephen Toope said in a statement Sunday that the woman, who hasn’t been named by police yet, had been part of the Learning Together program that was being celebrated when the attack broke out Friday afternoon.

He said the other person who died, Jack Merritt, was a course co-ordinator of the program. He also said one of the three people injured is a member of university staff.

Toope said “what should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative program, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.”

Attacker Usman Khan was shot dead by police.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
EB 403 express ramp to the EB 401 is blocked for a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
Retweeted @leahjohansen: Today on @680NEWS w/@Stu_McGinn: @Jordyn_Read & @DeniseWeatherTO with everything you need to know about a messy storm hea…
Latest Weather
Read more