Woman rescued, 2 missing after 12 nights stranded in Outback

DARWIN, Australia — Police say a woman who became stranded in the arid central Australian Outback with two friends almost two weeks ago has been rescued.

Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday that Tamra McBeath-Riley is being treated in an Alice Springs hospital for dehydration and exposure after she was found late Sunday.

An air search continued on Monday for her friends Claire Hockridge and Phu Tran.

The three set out from Alice Springs for an afternoon drive on Nov. 19 and their car became bogged in a river bed southwest of the town.

Vicary says 52-year-old McBeath-Riley found water about 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) north of the car.

A note left in the vehicle and dated Nov. 21 suggested the other two had headed west.

The Associated Press

