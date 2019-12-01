Loading articles...

Voters keeping pressure on Kenney, Moe, survey results suggest

OTTAWA — As provincial and territorial leaders prepare to gather, new survey results suggest two western premiers pushing Ottawa to help kickstart their economies face some pressure from voters back home.

In a web survey conducted in November for The Canadian Press, polling firm Leger found 42 per cent of Alberta respondents had a somewhat positive opinion of Jason Kenney, while 50 per cent had a somewhat negative opinion.

In Saskatchewan, 48 per cent of those who took part had a somewhat positive view of Scott Moe, with 36 per cent holding a somewhat negative opinion.

Ontario’s Doug Ford, meanwhile, was highly unpopular at home and across the country.

The survey was conducted Nov. 15 to 25 among 3,040 Canadians eligible to vote who were randomly recruited from an online panel.

Leger says while it cannot provide a margin of error for a web panel, for comparative purposes such a probability sample would have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.78 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

