Veteran ‘Will and Grace’ actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 8:11 pm EST
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2002, file photo, actress Shelley Morrison arrives to the NBC's television series "Will & Grace," 100th episode celebration at the Falcon restaurant in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will and Grace,” has died. Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
LOS ANGELES — Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will and Grace,” has died.
Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.
Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will and Grace” from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.
Before “Will and Grace,” Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun” alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.
She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.