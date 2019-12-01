Utah ski resorts pull out of proposed land swaps

SALT LAKE CITY — Four Utah ski resorts are backing out of proposed land swaps that would have set aside some of their mountainside terrain for conservation in exchange for public lands near their bases.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the resorts made the decision after determining their lands on the steep slopes is worth so much less that they would have trade 100-200 acres for a single acre near the bases.

The failed land swaps illustrate the difficulty of working out land swaps for public lands that have high commercial value.

The proposed land exchanges would give resorts more land for developments to accommodate visitors, while conserving other lands in the scenic area.

Executives with Solitude, Brighton, Snowbird and Alta resorts informed a planning commission of their decision in a Nov. 1 letter.

The Associated Press