UN chief warns of ‘point of no return’ on climate change
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 7:20 am EST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. This year’s international talks on tackling climate change were meant to be a walk in the park compared to previous instalments. But with scientists issuing dire warnings about the pace of global warming and the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, officials are under pressure to finalize the rules of the 2015 Paris accord and send a signal to anxious voters. (AP Photo/Paul White)
MADRID — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says global efforts to stop climate change have been “utterly inadequate” so far and warns that “the point of no return is no longer over the horizon.”
Guterres told reporters in Madrid on Sunday that the world has the scientific knowledge and the technical means to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) enshrined in the 2015 Paris climate accord, but “what is lacking is political will.”
Speaking before the start Monday of a two-week international climate conference in the Spanish capital, Guterres said that “our war against nature must stop and we know that that is possible.”
Guterres also announced that outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney will become his new special envoy on “climate action and climate finance” from next year.