Toll at least 21 after Mexico cartel attack near US border

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say security forces have killed seven more members of the gang that attacked a town near the U.S. border, bringing the death toll to at least 21.

The Coahuila state government says lawmen are still chasing remnants of the presumed cartel force that attacked the town of Villa Union on Saturday. The governor reported at least 14 people had died by that afternoon, four of them police officers.

He also said then that several municipal workers were missing. It’s not clear if they have been located.

The government says the gang mounted an hour-long battle with security forces before fleeing along paths into rugged terrain.

The town is about 12 miles (20 kilometres) from the site of a 2011 cartel massacre in officials say 70 died.

The Associated Press



