Loading articles...

The Latest: Weather delays South Dakota plane crash probe

At least nine people are dead after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday.;

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — The Latest on South Dakota Plane Crash (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Harsh wintry weather is keeping federal investigators from reaching the site in South Dakota where a single-engine plane crashed, killing nine people and injuring three others.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board says three investigators are stuck Sunday in Sioux Falls, about 140 miles (225 kilometres) east of the crash site in Chamberlain.

Knudson says the plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho, and crashed within a mile after takeoff on Saturday.

He says federal investigators will likely reach the crash site on Monday.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims. Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.

___

9:22 a.m.

Nine people died and three more were injured when a single-engine plane bound for Idaho crashed shortly after takeoff in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board told The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off in Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225 kilometres) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson said nine people were killed and three were injured. The small plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
All lanes now open WB 401 at Markham Rd express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the City of #Toronto has been ended. Still exercise caution if you're hitting the roads…
Latest Weather
Read more