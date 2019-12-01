Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supporters greet Suriname president after conviction
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 9:51 am EST
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Suriname President Desire "Desi" Delano Bouterse observes a military parade, after being sworn in for his second term, in Paramaribo, Suriname. A Suriname court on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, convicted Bouterse in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. (AP Photo/Ertugrul Kilic, File)
PARAMARIBO, Suriname — The president of Suriname has returned to the South American country just days after a court convicted him in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
More than 1,500 supporters who were transported by bus greeted Desi Bouterse as he arrived before dawn on Sunday from an official trip to China.
Bouterse declined comment on the court’s decision except to say it was a political verdict. He said he is most focused on the May 2020 elections.
The court did not issue an arrest order following its historic verdict on Friday.
Bouterse had been scheduled to visit Cuba on Monday but has cancelled the trip.