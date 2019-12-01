Loading articles...

Southern, central Ontario braces for snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

Last Updated Dec 1, 2019 at 8:03 am EST

This may be a good day for residents of southern and central Ontario to stay home if they don’t have to travel.

Environment Canada says a weather system will move into the region this morning bringing a messy mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, depending on temperature variables.

The Windsor, Sarnia and London areas can expect rain and drizzle this morning, changing to possible freezing rain tonight.

The Hamilton area is looking at periods of freezing rain and ice pellets, while the Greater Toronto and Kingston areas are bracing for periods of freezing rain, ice pellets and five to 10 centimetres of snow, whipped up at times by gusty winds.

Roads will likely be slippery in many areas and police are advising motorists to drive accordingly — in other words slow down.

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports, and with freezing rain in the forecast utilities are gearing up for potential power outages.

malak2

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow . We are home waiting for it . It’s going to be so romantic.

December 01, 2019 at 8:12 am
PH.256

LOL

I’m all hunkered down in the basement of my parents. I have a continuous supply of hot of food delivered directly to me y my mom. If the supplies run short she will simply head out into the blizzard to ensure her fine specimen is attended to.

This is the life. Only a yahoo would see it any other way.

He he

December 01, 2019 at 8:17 am
