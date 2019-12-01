Southern, central Ontario braces for snow, ice pellets and freezing rain

This may be a good day for residents of southern and central Ontario to stay home if they don’t have to travel.

Environment Canada says a weather system will move into the region this morning bringing a messy mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, depending on temperature variables.

The Windsor, Sarnia and London areas can expect rain and drizzle this morning, changing to possible freezing rain tonight.

The Hamilton area is looking at periods of freezing rain and ice pellets, while the Greater Toronto and Kingston areas are bracing for periods of freezing rain, ice pellets and five to 10 centimetres of snow, whipped up at times by gusty winds.

Widespread advisories this morning. Freezing rain, snow and strong winds. Avoid unnecessary travel today as it takes time to treat ice accretion on the roads. We are tracking the system and @680NEWStraffic has you covered with the impacts on your drive. #onstorm #680storm — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) December 1, 2019

Roads will likely be slippery in many areas and police are advising motorists to drive accordingly — in other words slow down.

Our trucks are loaded with salt and ready to go. Salting, where weather conditions warrant, will be completed on main roads within four hours and residential roads within eight hours. Sign-up for winter updates at https://t.co/d0JfATBfMh. pic.twitter.com/zK035chc4j — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) December 1, 2019

Snow and rain are forecast in Toronto on Sunday. City staff have been monitoring the storm using dedicated weather forecasting services & data collected from City weather stations, as well as from trucks that monitor asphalt temperatures. More at https://t.co/MwG16O3efa — 311 Toronto (@311Toronto) November 30, 2019

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports, and with freezing rain in the forecast utilities are gearing up for potential power outages.