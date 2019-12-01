Santa Claus Parade cancelled in Burlington and Mississauga due to weather

Santa Claus won’t be coming to town on Sunday after a blast of winter weather forced the cancellation of two GTA parades.

The City of Burlington tweeted the parade wouldn’t be going on as scheduled due to “unsafe weather conditions.”

“We are disappointed to announce that the Santa Claus Parade is cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions and the declaration of a significant weather event. Public Safety is our first priority,” the tweet read.

The event will not be rescheduled.

“Unfortunately, the parade cannot be rescheduled due to the massive amount of scheduling to coordinate 90 floats and road closures. We encourage all residents to please avoid unnecessary travel today,” a second tweet by the city read.

Peel police announced that the Santa Claus parade in Mississauga has also been cancelled.

“The Mississauga Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled for today due to weather conditions,” the tweet read.

There has been no word on if this parade will be rescheduled.

Freezing rain and snow began across the GTA Sunday morning and is expected to last the rest of the day. The weather has caused dozens of crashes across the GTA and the Niagara area.