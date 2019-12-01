Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sanders: Scriptures call for renewed focus on justice in US
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 11:23 am EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says Scripture calls for a renewed focus on justice as Democrats campaign to replace President Donald Trump.
The Vermont senator also tells a church congregation in Columbia, South Carolina, that the United States needs “a nation and government that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”
Black support is crucial for Democrats trying to win in a state that holds the South’s first primary on the 2020 election calendar and has a heavily black Democratic electorate.
Like some of his fellow presidential contenders, Sanders has rolled out endorsements from a number of black state lawmakers.
Many of the Democratic candidates often campaign in South Carolina’s churches while visiting the state over a weekend.
Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
