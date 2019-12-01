Loading articles...

Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away

In this image made from Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, video provided by KNXV-TV, emergency personnel and law enforcement members gather while searching people including children after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in Tonto Basin, northeast of Phoenix. Authorities said Saturday they have found the bodies of a few young children. (KNXV-TV via AP)

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs are searching for a 6-year-old girl missing since a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff.

The search resumed Sunday after a 5-year-old boy and a 5-five-year-old girl were found dead near Tonto Basin, about 50 miles (81 kilometres) northeast of Phoenix.

Nine members of a family gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday were in a military-style truck when they tried to cross the fast-moving creek Friday. Authorities said two adults and four children were rescued safely by a helicopter that night.

Authorities say the children found dead Saturday were the son and the niece of the adults.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 east of Victoria Park express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Be extra careful on all the major routes across the #GTA today! This is when you absolutely should be tuned to…
Latest Weather
Read more