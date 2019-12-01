Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 12:13 pm EST
In this image made from Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, video provided by KNXV-TV, emergency personnel and law enforcement members gather while searching people including children after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in Tonto Basin, northeast of Phoenix. Authorities said Saturday they have found the bodies of a few young children. (KNXV-TV via AP)
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs are searching for a 6-year-old girl missing since a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff.
The search resumed Sunday after a 5-year-old boy and a 5-five-year-old girl were found dead near Tonto Basin, about 50 miles (81 kilometres) northeast of Phoenix.
Nine members of a family gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday were in a military-style truck when they tried to cross the fast-moving creek Friday. Authorities said two adults and four children were rescued safely by a helicopter that night.
Authorities say the children found dead Saturday were the son and the niece of the adults.