Records: Arkansas youth treatment centre broke federal rules

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — State records indicate an Arkansas youth mental health treatment centre broke federal rules by using chemical injections to restrain young people held in seclusion.

Inspection records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette say the Piney Ridge Treatment Center was cited for at least 13 violations of Medicaid rules prohibiting simultaneous restraint and seclusion in 30 days.

The Fayetteville facility was inspected in October after a watchdog group said staff were using physical and chemical restraints excessively. It treats patients ages 7 to 17 years.

In November, Piney Ridge sent the state a corrective action plan that included revisions to its policies, additional training for nurses and two months of monitoring.

Piney Ridge did not provide any comment to the Democrat-Gazette, nor immediately respond to a Sunday inquiry from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

