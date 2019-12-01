Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: No indication of terrorist motive in Hague stabbing
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 9:25 am EST
Forensic experts look for clues on the scene of a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police say they have not found any indications of a terrorist motive in a stabbing on a busy Dutch shopping street that injured three teens.
Police said Sunday, after questioning a 35-year-old homeless man arrested as a suspect in the stabbing, that “so far there are no indications that point to a possible terrorist motive.”
Investigations are continuing into what motivated the Friday night attack in downtown The Hague that injured two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy. All three were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.
The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a convicted terrorist wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed to death two people and wounded three more in London, before he was fatally shot by officers.