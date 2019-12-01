Loading articles...

Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A single ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Saturday night’s $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 4 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

