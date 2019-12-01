Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
One dead, three injured in shooting at east-end Montreal reception hall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 10:25 am EST
MONTREAL — A man is dead and three other people were injured after gunfire erupted during a party at an east-end Montreal reception hall.
Numerous shots were fired just after midnight early Sunday, both inside and outside the hall located in the city’s Anjou district.
Police say the victim, 31, was pronounced dead at hospital.
Two others — a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — were listed as seriously injured.
A 25-year-old man was also transported to hospital and has since been released.
Police say they had no immediate motive for the crime and homicide investigators are meeting with numerous witnesses.
The homicide is the city’s 17th recorded killing on Montreal territory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 1, 2019.
The Canadian Press
