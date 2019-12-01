Loading articles...

Moving cross country, winter storm takes aim at Northeast

In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 photo, small limbs block a portion of Sky Pines Road in Alta Sierra, in Grass Valley, Calif. There were many calls for downed lines, limbs, and even trees that fell into structures during Tuesday's and Wednesday's storm. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

NEW YORK — A powerful winter storm bedeviling Thanksgiving weekend travellers across the United States is now taking aim at the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Sunday for expected heavy snow and freezing cold in swaths of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut short a trip to Puerto Rico to return home and deal with the storm.

The system has already dumped heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A third child is missing.

A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.

