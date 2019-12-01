Loading articles...

Mountain village embraces its legacy as cure centre for TB

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — An Adirondack Mountain village that was put on the map as a cure centre for tuberculosis is honouring its novel legacy.

Saranac Lake, New York, was once a mini-metropolis of medical care, but the boom ended with the rise of antibiotics.

Now, a local history group has purchased the old home and medical office of a treatment pioneer for museum space.

And developers bought his old sanitorium with plans to refurbish and reuse it.

Michael Hill, The Associated Press

