Minneapolis police: 2 boys killed, hostage situation likely

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say two boys have been shot to death outside a house in Minneapolis and a male suspect could be holding someone hostage inside the property.

Police spokesman John Elder describes the two boys as “not yet teenagers.” He says it appears they had been playing in the snow “when the suspect pulled up and shot them both” shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

He says officers believe more people could be inside the home and that it “appears to be a hostage situation.”

Elder has not described the relationship between the male suspect and the children who were killed. He says officers who recovered the boys’ bodies heard more gunfire nearby.

SWAT personnel and negotiators have arrived on the scene.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

