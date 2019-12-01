Loading articles...

Meteorologists urge caution with holiday travel in Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Weather officials are urging caution with holiday road travel in a large swath of Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories Sunday for over two dozen counties in the northern half of the state.

Meteorologists expect heavy snow that may be mixed with sleet and freezing rain. Parts of the region could get up to 8 inches of snow and see 40 mph winds.

The wintry weather could continue into Monday. Meteorologists say travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility and are advising travellers to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles.

MLive.com reports ice accumulation has already downed branches and powerlines across mid-Michigan. Thousands of customers were without power early Sunday including nearly 6,000 in Midland County.

The Associated Press

