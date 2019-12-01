Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man with metal detector finds ring lost in sand for 50 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 5:45 pm EST
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man using a metal detector on a Florida beach found a high school ring that another man lost nearly 50 years ago.
Kenneth Board says he lost the Auburndale High School ring on Cocoa Beach the day after the 1970 senior prom.
The Ledger reports Jerry Pope was sweeping his metal detector across the sand on Melbourne Beach, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Cocoa Beach two weeks ago when he found the ring. He cleaned the green growth off of it and discovered the initials “H” or “R” as well as the last initial, “B.”
Jake White, a testing co-ordinator at Auburndale High, took the initials and graduating year and found the match in Board.
Board is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He says he “can’t fathom” that Pope found the ring.
The Associated Press
