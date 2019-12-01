Loading articles...

Man body-slammed by officer charged with resisting arrest

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man who was body-slammed by a Chicago police officer in an arrest caught on video is due in bond court on charges that include aggravated battery of an officer.

A police news release says Bernard Kersh will appear before a Cook County judge Sunday. He’s also charged with resisting arrest, assault, and drinking alcohol in public.

The bystander’s video shot Thursday shows the officer lifting Kersh off his feet, then slamming his body hard onto the street. Kersh’s head appears to strike the curb. He then lies motionless. Kersh was hospitalized.

Police say Kersh licked the officer’s face, threatened him, then spit in his eye and mouth. The officer also went to a hospital to be evaluated.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s response.

The Associated Press

