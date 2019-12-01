Loading articles...

Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

MALE, Maldives — Two opposition parties in the Maldives say a trial in which former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was convicted of money laundering was politically motivated.

Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday. The five-member Criminal Court bench also ordered him to pay a $5 million fine.

On Saturday, the opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People’s National Congress said Yameen was given an unjust sentence due to his “economic development success.”

The two parties have appealed the case to the High Court.

Yameen led the Indian Ocean archipelago nation from 2013 to 2018. During that time, he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents.

He lost last year’s election to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I62555 KING ST W E/W At YONGE ST To BAY ST: All lanes blocked due to falling glass debris. Police on sce…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Retweeted @leahjohansen: Today on @680NEWS w/@Stu_McGinn: @Jordyn_Read & @DeniseWeatherTO with everything you need to know about a messy storm hea…
Latest Weather
Read more