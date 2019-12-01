Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Loughlin’s daughter returns to her popular YouTube channel
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 6:22 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli has posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, put her at the centre of the college admissions scandal.
In her first video in nearly nine months, the former University of Southern California student who goes by Olivia Jade on social media says it’s time to move on with her life and start posting again, but she says she won’t be talking about the scandal.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters falsely labeled as recruits to the USC crew team. They have pleaded not guilty.
Jade went silent on social media at the time and lost advertising deals that included cosmetics retailer Sephora and hair products company TRESemme.
The Associated Press
