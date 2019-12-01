Loading articles...

Iraqi MPs to vote on premier’s resignation; 1 protester dead

Riot police fire tear gas while during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say one anti-government protester was shot dead by security forces in Baghdad amid ongoing violence ahead of a highly anticipated parliament session expected to formally accept Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, security and medical officials say one protester was killed and ten wounded in Baghdad’s historic Rasheed Street, when security forces fired live ammunition to prevent crowds from breaching concrete barriers near the Ahrar bridge that leads to Iraq’s parliament and other government buildings.

Protesters continued to close roads in mass demonstrations in southern Iraq.

Anti-government demonstrators, including students and teachers, also took to the streets in the southern oil-rich city of Basra early morning Sunday. They donned black clothes to mourn protesters killed in Najaf and Dhi Qar provinces in recent days.

Samya Kullab And Murtada Faraj, The Associated Press

