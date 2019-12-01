Loading articles...

‘I know Joe’s heart’: Why black voters are backing Joe Biden

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting in Winterset, Iowa. Biden is leading the most diverse presidential field in history among black voters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Joe Biden is leading the most diverse presidential field in history among black voters.

That backing has sustained the former vice-president through a torrent of controversies that would sink virtually any other Democratic politician.

As other candidates make increasingly vocal appeals to African Americans, Biden says he stands apart because he’s been with black voters since the beginning of his political career as a member of the New Castle County Council in Delaware.

After a recent meeting in Atlanta with a group of African American mayors, Biden said: “I’ve always been comfortable with the community, and I think the community’s always been comfortable with me.’’

Errin Haines, The Associated Press



