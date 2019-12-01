Loading articles...

Gulf Cooperation Council meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A regional body of Arab Gulf states will hold its annual meeting in Saudi Arabia next week.

The Gulf Cooperation Council said late Sunday it will meet in Riyadh on Dec. 10. It’s the group’s 40th summit.

The meeting had been scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates since last year. GCC officials did not say why they decided to move the event to Saudi Arabia.

The GCC is a bloc composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The bloc has been fractured by a two-year boycott by Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia of Qatar over a political dispute. Recently, however, teams from Saudi Arabia and the UAE travelled to Qatar for the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup soccer tournament.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Lawrence has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Some good news... All of the advisories and alerts issued earlier by @environmentca have expired. However, there is…
Latest Weather
Read more