Cyprus’ interior minister moves to finance in reshuffle

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades has announced an expected shuffle of his Cabinet to make up for the departure of his long-time finance minister who oversaw the economy’s rebound from a financial crisis that nearly bankrupt the country.

Anastasiades said Sunday that Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides will take over from outgoing Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, who was appointed six years ago in the immediate aftermath of a multibillion-euro rescue deal that Cyprus was forced to accept after a crippling banking crisis.

Georgiades announced that he would leave earlier this year after an inquiry partially blamed him for the demise of one of the country’s banks.

Other moves including installing Democratic Rally party lawmaker Nicos Nouris to assume Petrides’ post as Interior Minister and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou as Education Minister.

The Associated Press

