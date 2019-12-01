Loading articles...

Belgian Carnival town renounces UNESCO title over racism row

BRUSSELS — The famed Belgian Carnival town of Aalst is renouncing its place on the U.N. cultural heritage list, saying it is sick of widespread complaints that this spring’s edition contained blatant anti-Semitism.

Town officials say the float objected to was making a joke and contend no one should try to muzzle humour of any kind.

Aalst mayor Christoph D’Haese said Sunday that city officials “have had it a bit with the grotesque complaints and Aalst will renounce its UNESCO recognition.”

UNESCO, Jewish groups and the European Union have condemned as anti-Semitic nature a parade float at the Aalst Carnival that featured stereotypical depictions of Jews sitting on piles of money.

UNESCO already was planning to consider at its Dec 9-14 meeting in Bogota, Colombia, whether to kick Aalst off the list.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Light freezing rain shown in the pink still popping up near Pearson and near Stouffville.
Latest Weather
Read more