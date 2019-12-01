Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2019 4:57 pm EST
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, left, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, right, among others, unveil the Rosa Parks statue in downtown Montgomery, Ala., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, the anniversary of her arrest for not giving up her seat on a city bus. (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks has been dedicated in Alabama’s capital city.
News outlets report that Steven Reed, who recently became the first African American mayor of Montgomery, took part in an unveiling ceremony Sunday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also attended.
The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement.
Reed says the statue of Parks will inspire people “to push toward the path of righteousness, strength, courage and equality.”
Four granite markers near the statue honour plaintiffs in a court case that determined segregation on Montgomery buses was unconstitutional.