Loading articles...

Agency investigates video of deer beaten by apparent hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is investigating a video circulated on social media showing two males apparently beating an injured deer.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the commission called the conduct portrayed in the video “reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

In the video, the two appear to kick the animal in the face repeatedly and rip off one of its antlers.

Game wardens are investigating and asked anyone with information to call its Operation Game Thief hotline or the northwest region dispatch office.

The commission told KDKA-TV that although the two individuals are reportedly from Brookville in Jefferson County, that doesn’t mean the incident occurred there.

Brookville police told WJAC-TV that the events occurred outside of their jurisdiction and that “proper authorities were notified.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Light freezing rain shown in the pink still popping up near Pearson and near Stouffville.
Latest Weather
Read more