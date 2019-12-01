Loading articles...

9 die in stampede as Brazilian police clash with party crowd

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian officials say police officers pursuing fleeing suspects clashed with people at a street party in a Sao Paulo slum, setting off a stampede in which nine people died.

The state’s security secretary says police were carrying out an operation when they were attacked by two men on a motorcycle and officers gave chase amid gunfire. The suspects fled into the street party in Paraisopolis.

Police spokesman Emiliano da Silva Neto told Globo news that officers were met with rocks and bottles and fired tear gas. People then tried to flee down a narrow street and some were trampled, with nine pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday.

He says there were no excesses on the part of police.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Victoria Park express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Be extra careful on all the major routes across the #GTA today! This is when you absolutely should be tuned to…
Latest Weather
Read more