Loading articles...

6 killed as ambulance and truck collide in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say six people were killed when an ambulance carrying a dead body collided with a truck in eastern Nepal.

Police say the crash happened late night Saturday near Haripur, a village about 353 kilometres (219 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

A police officer says the crash may have been caused due to speeding and a lack of visibility on the highway because of haze.

Road accidents are common in Nepal and are often blamed on old vehicles, ill-maintained highways, poor road safety and drunk driving. At least 550 people have been killed in road accidents since mid-July, according to police.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:28 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: Here we go! Freezing rain warnings have now been issued. Sunday will be a mess on the roads #ONstorm @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more