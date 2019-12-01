Loading articles...

15 dead in Siberian bus plunge

MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials say 15 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 18 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4900 kilometres (3100 miles) east of Moscow.

Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:28 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: Here we go! Freezing rain warnings have now been issued. Sunday will be a mess on the roads #ONstorm @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more